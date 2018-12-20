Texas

Listen up Texans: Stock up on booze before Christmas — and New Year’s Day. Here’s why

By Anna M. Tinsley

December 20, 2018 07:00 AM

In this image taken on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, wine grower Adelino Pizzobon spills a bottle of Prosecco during a wine tasting at the Case Paolin farm, in Volpago del Montello, Italy. Prosecco has become the best-selling sparkling wine in the world, and experts say it is eroding the more casual corner of champagne’s market while aiming higher. Its production eclipsed champagne’s five years ago and is now 75 percent higher at 544,000 bottles three-quarters of which for export.
In this image taken on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, wine grower Adelino Pizzobon spills a bottle of Prosecco during a wine tasting at the Case Paolin farm, in Volpago del Montello, Italy. Prosecco has become the best-selling sparkling wine in the world, and experts say it is eroding the more casual corner of champagne’s market while aiming higher. Its production eclipsed champagne’s five years ago and is now 75 percent higher at 544,000 bottles three-quarters of which for export. Luca Bruno AP Photo
In this image taken on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, wine grower Adelino Pizzobon spills a bottle of Prosecco during a wine tasting at the Case Paolin farm, in Volpago del Montello, Italy. Prosecco has become the best-selling sparkling wine in the world, and experts say it is eroding the more casual corner of champagne’s market while aiming higher. Its production eclipsed champagne’s five years ago and is now 75 percent higher at 544,000 bottles three-quarters of which for export. Luca Bruno AP Photo

Santa’s not the only one who needs to be making a list and checking it twice.

Any Texan who plans to serve up eggnog, Irish coffee, white Russians — or any liquor — on Christmas needs to make sure there’s enough hard stuff on hand.

Because if you run out on Christmas, you’re out of luck.

And on New Year’s Day. And Thanksgiving, for that matter.

Those are the three holidays liquor stores in Texas are required to be closed, in addition to Sundays.

“It’s state law,” said Robert Chicotsky, co-owner of Chicotsky’s Liquor Store in Fort Worth. He said he soon will post a note in the store reminding customers that the doors will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Many customers have been buying a lot lately, whether for personal or corporate gifts or parties, he said.

Or maybe they’re just stocking up for the holidays.

“We’ve been busy,” Chicotsky said.

Popular items recently have included a variety of wines to serve at holiday meals and bourbon.

Of course, people stocking up for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day also are buying sparkling wine or champagne.

Now, Texas isn’t alone in all this.

Nearly half the states in the country prohibit liquor sales on Christmas.

Chicotsky said he recommends that those planning to imbibe stock up as soon as they can — whether for Christmas or New Year’s Day — just to make sure they have plenty of options.

“It would be nice if they came in early to stock up, not just at the last minute,” he said.

Dallas Cowboys games mean big crowds who spend big money on alcohol, with sales topping the charts statewide.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

arlington

politics-government

state-politics

Anna M. Tinsley

Anna M. Tinsley grew up in a journalism family and has been a reporter for the Star-Telegram since 2001. She has covered the Texas Legislature and politics for more than two decades and has won multiple awards for political reporting, most recently a third place from APME for deadline writing. She is a Baylor University graduate.

  Comments  