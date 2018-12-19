Woman’s remains found in Navarro County linked to well-publicized Houston murder case

The remains of a Houston woman last seen on Nov. 10 were discovered Dec. 12 near Richland in Navarro County, according to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office.
Richland is about 90 miles southeast of Fort Worth and about 175 miles northwest of Houston.
The body of Charine Marie Wilson, also known as Charie Young, was found badly decomposed, clothed and partially covered by vegetation, sheriff’s deputies said in a Facebook post.
An autopsy revealed that she died of multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said.
Det. Sgt. Brandon Bates had come across a social media site that possibly identified the victim as missing from Houston, deputies said. As the investigation continued, detectives found additional evidence confirming Young’s identity.
Deputies cited a Houston Chronicle article saying Young, a 29 -year-old mother, had been missing since Nov. 12.
They were advised by Houston police that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of her estranged husband, Johnny Leon Wilson.
According to a Houston-area ABC affiliate, investigators found cleaning supplies, blood stains and a mop and bucket at Wilson’s apartment and surveillance video of him putting a large object into the trunk of a car.
Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Johnny Wilson is asked to call Houston homicide detectives at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
