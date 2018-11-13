Marijuana in Texas: Should it be decriminalized? One lawmaker thinks so

Marijuana could be a big topic in the upcoming Texas legislative session.

State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, has filed a proposal to decriminalize cannabis by eliminating the threat of arrest and jail time for Texans who possess less than one ounce or marijuana. HB 63

“I’m optimistic that this will be the session we finally see smarter, fairer marijuana laws in Texas,” he said in a statement.

More than that, proposals also have been filed to expand the medical use of marijuana.

Menendez also filed a bill to let more Texans use medical cannabis under the already existing Texas Compassionate Use Program.

“Doctors, not politicians, should determine what is best for Texas patients,” he said in a statement. “Studies have proven that cannabis is a legitimate medicine that can help a of variety Texans including, individuals suffering from opioid addiction, veterans coping with PTSD, cancer patients, and people on the Autism spectrum.” SB 90

These were among hundreds of bills filed Monday to be be considered in the upcoming 86th legislative session.

State lawmakers meet for 140 days every other year. The Texas Legislature heads back to work Jan. 8 2018.