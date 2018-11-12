Time to end daylight saving time in Texas? It could happen

Are you still a little out of whack after the recent time change?

State Rep. Lyle Larson wants to help you with that.

In fact, the San Antonio Republican has filed a bill to end daylight-saving time once and for all in Texas.

“In a world without daylight saving time, we could all enjoy additional time outdoors by engaging in recreational activities,” Larson said in a news release Monday, the first day lawmakers could pre-file bills for the upcoming 86th Legislative Session. “We could maintain our sleep schedules, feeling healthier and happier as a result.”

Larson’s proposal — one of hundreds already filed in Austin — would formally exempt Texas from the federal laws that create daylight-saving time.

Next year, daylight-saving time is scheduled to begin on March 10 and end on Nov. 3.

“Doing something just because it has always been done is no reason to continue it,” said Larson. “Let’s mark the 100th anniversary of this antiquated policy by finally putting an end to it.”

Deja vu?

Texas lawmakers have unsuccessfully proposed eliminating daylight-saving time in the past.

If Texas opts out, it would be one of few states to do so. Areas that don’t participate include Hawaii, most of Arizona (the Indian reservations there do observe it) and U.S. territories such as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Supporters say daylight-saving time is no longer as useful as it once was and should end. They say switching to one time in Texas would have many benefits, including helping children heading to school in the morning.

Critics argue that ending daylight-saving time would eliminate what some Texans say is their favorite part of the year — the extra time in the evening when it’s light outside. They also say Texans could end up using more energy year-round, hiking electric and gas use and potentially leading to shortages, blackouts and electrical failures.

Daylight-saving time traces back to when it was infrequently used during World Wars I and II as part of efforts to save fuel. President Franklin D. Roosevelt referred to it as “War Time” during World War II.

Congress created one pattern for daylight-saving time under the Uniform Time Act of 1966. President Lyndon Johnson set daylight-saving time to begin the last Sunday of April and to end the last Sunday of October.

In 2005, President George W. Bush signed an energy bill that extended daylight saving time, starting it on the second Sunday in March and ending it on the first Sunday in November. Any state that didn’t want to participate could pass a law opting out.

Larson’s proposal will be among those considered in the next Texas legislative session that begins Jan. 8.

Filed Bills

To look at an updated list of bills being filed for the 85th Legislature, go online to the Texas Legislature Online at capitol.state.tx.us.