Man killed while fleeing on stolen motorcycle near Mansfield, police say

A North Richland Hills man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday when an officer tried to pull him over, police said.
Justin Hallmark, 32, was driving a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle at about 4:10 a.m. on Farm Road 917 near Alvarado when a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull him over because he did not have a license plate, according to police.
Hallmark did not pull over but instead sped away, heading eastbound on FM 917, police said. The deputy advised dispatch in multiple cities of the chase and continued to pursue Hallmark into Mansfield and southbound on Texas 360.
As Hallmark drove at high speeds along U.S. 67 near Venus, the deputy lost sight of him, police said. As the deputy started alerting Venus police that Hallmark was in their area, he saw sparks in the distance on U.S. 67 near County Road 615.
The deputy headed to the area where he saw the sparks and noticed debris along the roadway, according to police. He started searching the ground and found Hallmark lying near a ditch next to the road. The deputy performed CPR on Hallmark, who was not responsive, police said.
An ambulance arrived and took over CPR, but Hallmark was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.
According to police, the motorcycle was stolen in North Richland Hills.
Reporter Stephen English contributed to this report.
