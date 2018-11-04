Granbury High School choir director killed in crash, school says

The choir director for Granbury High School was killed in a car accident on Saturday night, the Granbury Independent School District announced on Sunday.

Jeremy Bowen previously worked at Granbury Middle School where he oversaw a program of seven choirs and more than 250 students. Before that, he taught at Guyer High School in Denton.

Counselors and pastors will be available until 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium.

Bowen was remembered on social media as a talented and deeply respected teacher and musician.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Mr. Bowen was a fantastic young man and choir director, and will be grieved by thousands,” Jessica Wark said.

“Incredibly talented musician,” Carole Owensby-Sokol said. “This is such an incredible loss for the arts.”

Bowen graduated from Tarleton State University in Stephenville and then studied music education at Kansas State University where he was working on his Masters degree. In 2014, he studied collaborative piano in the graduate assistantship at Baylor University. Bowen was also the co-director of music for First Christian Church of Granbury.