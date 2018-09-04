Two guys put a up poster - of themselves - in a McDonald’s. Did anyone notice?

If you didn’t know better you’d think the two smiling guys in the poster on the wall with the other posters of people enjoying McDonald’s at the McDonald’s in Pearland south of Houston was part of the restaurant’s marketing and promotion campaign.

You’d be wrong.

Christian Toledo and Jevh Maravilla, from the Houston-area, noticed the lack of Asian representation at their local McDonald’s at 2815 Business Center Dr., hung a poster of themselves inside the store and created a viral YouTube video about it.

They had noticed a blank wall in the restaurant one day this summer and decided it would be cool to hang a picture there, Maravilla says in the video.

“Look around. There are literally no Asians on these walls,” he says as he points to other pictures on the walls. “Maybe we can change that.”

The duo had their photo taken outdoors at an event center in Houston posing as students while one held a large order of fries and the other a burger, Maravilla says in the video.





They edited the photo and ordered a large poster print from Office Depot for a little more than $80. A week later it arrived, Maravilla says in the video.

But getting the poster into the McDonald’s and on the wall took some planning and chicanery, which began with a trip to a local thrift store.

“We went thrift shopping and found a McDonald’s shirt for $7,” Maravilla says in the video. He then made a badge, put on a tie and — for good measure — added a walkie-talkie.

“Call me Jeff Bergara: the Regional Interior Coordinator,” Maravilla says in the video.

They took the poster to the McDonald’s late one night where they met up with a group of friends.

In the video, Maravilla takes off his jacket to impersonate an interior coordinator and then supervises as his friends hang the poster on the wall.

“Mission accomplished!” he says outside in the car as they’re leaving.

A few weeks later, it was still there.

“And I really hope they’ll never take it down,” Maravilla says in the video. “Remember folks, all races deserve recognition. I guess I did my part.”

After the incident McDonald’s applauded the duo for their creativity.

“We take pride in highlighting diversity in every aspect of our restaurants. We applaud these students’ creativity and hope to see them in our restaurants again soon,” Mariselle Quijano, a McDonald’s franchisee, said in an email statement.

Since being posted on Aug. 2, the video had been viewed more than 314,000 times as of Sept. 4.

