DFW resident wins more than $1 million through Texas Two Step

A DFW resident is going to have a good Labor Day weekend.
A great one, actually.
That’s because a Dallas resident this week claimed a Texas Two Step jackpot worth $1.175 million from the Aug. 23 drawing.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Kroger #527, at 200 W. Camp Wisdom Road in Duncanville, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
The winning ticket matched all four white ball numbers — 7, 8, 10 and 18 — as well as the bonus ball, which was 15.
The odds of winning a prize from Texas Two Step: 1 in 32.4.
Drawings are conducted at 10:12 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Players win by matching all four white ball numbers and the bonus ball.
The Texas Lottery began in 1992.
Winning tickets have made millionaires out of several North Texans this year.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
