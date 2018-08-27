Woman asks stranger to watch baby at gas station — then takes off, Texas cops say

A Good Samaritan in Texas gave a ride to a woman with an 11-month-old baby on Friday — but didn’t know she would get left with the child, authorities said.

The woman had been driving around 8 p.m. Friday when she spotted a stranger — Valerie Worry, 29 — who “seemed to be intoxicated” and was meandering through the roadway with an 11-month-old baby in a stroller, according to a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The woman picked up Worry and the child, and then gave them a lift to a gas station. That’s where Worry said she “needed to get something to drink,” and asked the Good Samaritan to watch the child as Worry went inside the store, deputies said.

After leaving the store with alcohol, Worry began roving around the parking lot of the gas station and eventually broke into a car and grabbed a cell phone from it, deputies said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Next, Worry hopped into a pickup with a man who was at the station’s gas pumps — and then they drove off together, abandoning the 11-month-old with the Good Samaritan, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman who now had the child called authorities. Deputies came to the gas station and used surveillance camera footage to identify Worry as the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child was put in Child Protective Services custody, deputies said.

Soon after that, deputies tracked Worry down and noticed she “was intoxicated and smelled of alcohol and marijuana,” the sheriff’s office said.

Worry was arrested on charges of misdemeanor burglary of a motor vehicle and felony child endangerment. She was booked at the Nacogdoches County Jail, deputies said.

Worry is being held on $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.