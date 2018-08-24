Police bust drug sales, 9 suspects at house less than a mile from Denton High School

Narcotics investigators and officers with the SWAT unit arrested nine people at a residence who are suspected of selling drugs.
Police served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Fry Street and found three guns, K2, crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, a news release from the Denton Police Department said.
The Fry Street address is less than a mile south of Denton High School on Fulton Street, or about a two-minute drive, according to Mapquest.
One man received a cut on the arm while attempting to escape out of a window and was treated at the scene, the release said. No other injuries were reported, according to police.
Nine suspects— Damon Clark, Tony Jackson, Rebecca Williams , James Crowder, Reginald Gladney, Stephanie Proctor, Ronita Clark, Charitta Tyler and Jamaine Williamson — each face drug possession charges while Williamson also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Read More
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments