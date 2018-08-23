A popular North Carolina-based medicine maker, Kings Bio, carried at 25 different retailers in North Texas is recalling their children’s medicine 32 products after tested positive for microbial contamination.
More than 30 different children’s medicines recalled for possible contamination

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

August 23, 2018 01:08 PM

A popular North Carolina-based medicine manufacturer is recalling 32 children’s medicines distributed nationwide after a portion tested positive for contamination, the company said.

King Bio voluntarily recalled the children’s medicines saying that a small percentage of the products tested positive for microbial contamination, according to an announcement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The medicines produced between Aug. 1, 2017, and April 2018 have been recalled out of an “abundance of caution,” the company said.

The use of drug products suspected to have microbial contamination could possibly lead to increased infections that could require medical intervention, the company said. According to the Journal of Pharmaceutical Microbiology, such contamination could include microbes such as bacteria, yeast, mould, fungi, virus and other by-products.

Those microbes could cause infections that could be life-threatening to some individuals, the company stated.

King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness as yet. Their products are carried by 25 retailers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, according to the company’s website.

Here’s a list of the 32 products that have been recalled.

  • DK Attention & Learning Enh.
  • Chicken Pox Symptom Relief
  • Children’s Appetite & Weight
  • Children’s Appetite Enhance
  • Children’s Cough Relief
  • Children’s Fever Reliever
  • Children’s Growth & Development
  • DK Newborn Tonic
  • DK Nosebleed Relief
  • TonsilPlex
  • Children’s Ear Relief Formula
  • DK Teething
  • DK Colic Relief
  • Tummy Aches
  • Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief
  • Kids Stress & Anxiety
  • Kids Sleep Aid Kids
  • Bed Wetting (NP)
  • Kids Candida 4 oz.
  • Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)
  • Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)
  • Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)
  • Children’s Cough (SCRX)
  • Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)
  • Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)
  • Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)
  • Colic Relief (SCRX)
  • Newborn Tonic (SCRX)
  • Teething (SCRX)
  • Tummy Aches (SCRX)
  • Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)
  • Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

Any consumers with questions about the recall can contact King Bio at 1-866-298-2740.

Salmonella sickened 22 people and caused Rose Acre Farms in Hyde County to recall over 206 million eggs. Here's what you need to know about which brands are affected, and what you should do.

By

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes


