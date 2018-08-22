Elderly couple went guns blazing against neighbor in property line dispute, Texas cops say

Two residents of Lubbock, Texas were in “an ongoing dispute over a property line” with their neighbor, and everybody involved was packing heat, according to police.
Things “escalated” Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Lubbock police.
James Stanley Renfro, 70, and his wife Sonja Lee Renfro, 75, remained in the Lubbock County Jail Wednesday after they got into a shootout with 46-year-old Ray Delano, their next-door neighbor, the release states.
Tensions flared when Sonja Renfro arrived home in her pickup truck, while Delano was doing some fence repair work, KLBK reported.
“[Mrs. Renfro] intentionally, knowingly or recklessly hit Delano with her listed vehicle,” the police report stated, according to KLBK.
Delano pulled out a gun and fired at her windshield, according to the report, KLBK said. Then Mrs. Renfro backed up the truck and returned fire.
“They wild-wild-wested it,” Suzanne Chambers, a neighbor, told KCBD. “You would think that these types of things would be handled in court.”
James Renfro, who had been inside the home charged out armed with a shotgun, KLBK reported. Delano fired at him, and James Renfro returned fire, hitting Delano, the police report said, according to KLBK.
The elderly couple was arrested Tuesday, while Delano was taken to an area hospital, was treated for his injuries and was released the same day, according to the release.
The Renfro couple has been charged with deadly conduct, according to jail records. Sonja and James are being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $10,000 bond each.
Comments