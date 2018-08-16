One man dies, two children and another man are injured in Wise County airplane crash

A man died Thursday when the single engine airplane he was piloting crashed in a field in Wise County, according to authorities.

The crash also injured a man and two children who were passengers in the Cessna 172, a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The injured children were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center with unknown injuries, the release said. One child was taken by helicopter and the other by ground ambulance, the release said.

The man was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth with serious injuries, according to the release.

DPS troopers responded about 7:35 p.m. to the crash, which occurred near County Road 4421, east of U.S. 287 in Wise County.

Preliminary information indicates that a Cessna 172 was taking off from an airfield when it crashed in a field, the release said.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration have been called to investigate. According to a story from WFAA, the Cessna was taking off from a grass-covered runway at Rhome Meadows Airport when it crashed.

Authorities have not identified the pilot or the passengers.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3