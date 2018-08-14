This thief went into a North Texas cellphone store armed with a long gun, police say

Authorities have released new images of a suspect brandishing what appeared to be a long firearm during a robbery at a North Texas cellphone store.

The robbery occurred just before 3 p.m. on July 6 at a MetroPCS store in the 2300 block of West University Drive, according to Denton police.

The suspect came into the store with what the clerk believed to a be a firearm in a leather case, according to Denton police spokesman Bryan Cose.

“The suspect demanded and received money (a few hundred dollars) from the clerk before fleeing the scene,” Cose said in an email.

The suspect, described as a black male approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 225 to 250 pounds, is shown walking into the store with what appears to be a long firearm in his hand and approaching a clerk seated a table. He was wearing a green jacket and black shorts.

The images show the suspect behind the counter with the firearm pointing at the clerk as he takes money from the register.

The clerk told police the thief spoke with a deep voice.

The suspect walked out of the store with the firearm in one hand and a stack of money in the other. Detectives say they believe he drove away in a silver mid-2000’s model Chevrolet Suburban.

The male suspect in North Texas is wanted for a robbery with a long gun inside a MetroPCS store in early July, according to the Denton Police Department. Denton Police Department Courtesy

Detectives are asking for anyone with information to call them at 940-349-7986.



