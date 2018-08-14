Mom was picking kids up at school when car sped toward them. She ran in front of it

It was supposed to be routine: the end of a school day for an El Paso mom and three 7-year-old children, right at the beginning of a fresh school year.
But as they walked through the school parking lot, the mom was suddenly thrust into an act of heroism that may have saved the children’s lives — even at the expense of her own.
Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday after the school let out for the day, according to KVIA. The mother, who has not yet been identified, was walking through the parking lot with three kids, two of whom were related to her.
A man who had been at the school to pick up his grandkids reversed out of his spot and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes, police told the El Paso Times. The mom, seeing the danger, knew what she had to do and stepped in front of the car.
“She was trying to get in front of the kids,” a school district spokesperson told the paper.
She was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene, KFOX reported. The children were also hurt, and were transported to the hospital with various injuries, according to a Facebook post from Tippin Elementary
The incident was a “very tragic accident,” a police spokesperson told KVIA. The driver was taken into custody while police investigated, the El Paso Times reported.
“This is a day you never anticipate and are never prepared for. In times such as these, we are grateful for our community support and will lean on each other for strength. We continue to pray for our students and the families involved,” El Paso school superintendent Juan Cabrera said in a statement, according to KFOX.
Tippin Elementary announced on Facebook that counselors would be available for students on Tuesday, and that classes would go on as normal.
“Most importantly is that I want to make sure our kids are able to get through this and that our parents are bringing their kids to our schools understand that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep them safe,” El Paso school district police chief Victor Araiza said, according to CBS 4.
A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the victims.
