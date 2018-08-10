McKinney officer gives scared 7-year-old a tour of his cruiser and becomes his hero

A McKinney police officer is being praised for helping a young boy who “was freaked out” when his mom was stopped for speeding on Aug. 4.
Jacob Hudson, 7, a second-grader in Frisco, has PANDAS. It’s a disorder that can cause anxiety, his mom, Adrianne Hudson, told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.
The officer, Adam Hamilton, said he noticed that Jacob was so nervous he was shaking.
“The lights and such when getting pulled over were sensory overload for him,” Hudson wrote on her Facebook page.
To help calm his nerves, Hamilton started talking to Jacob.
“You like police cars? Want to see one?” Hamilton asked the boy.
When Jacob initially said no, his mom encouraged him to take a tour. She took pictures as Jacob sat in Hamilton’s patrol car and posted them to her Facebook page, Frisco Mom Blog.
She said Hamilton is a hero.
“As a pandas mom the way you handled my boy and you didn’t know he was different,” she wrote. “You just wanted to ease a boys fears.”
The gesture was so moving that Jacob now wants a police themed birthday party, she said.
“Just a random act of kindness went a long way.”
