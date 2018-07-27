8 boys removed from youth home after allegations of human trafficking, abuse

Eight boys who were living at a home for troubled youth in Burnet County in Central Texas are now in the state’s custody after law enforcement officers investigated allegations of abuse and human trafficking, according to authorities.
The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said officials from several local and state agencies have been investigating allegations against a nonprofit organization known as The Joshua Home Ministries for several weeks.
“These investigations revolved around allegations of abuse, neglect, labor violations, fraud, licensing violations, and human trafficking,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Joshua Home Ministries is in the 2500 block of FM 243 West, near Bertram — which is about an hour north of Austin.
The sheriff’s office said that “information and evidence uncovered during the execution” of a search warrant on Wednesday led to the removal of all eight boys who had been living there.
The boys range in age from 10 to 17.
They are in the custody of Texas Child Protective Services until they can be reunited with their families, who all live out-of-state, the sheriff’s office says.
The department didn’t release details on what investigators found in the home. It isn’t clear if investigators found evidence of abuse or human trafficking.
Investigators ask that anyone with additional information about the Joshua Home, Joshua Home Ministries, Joshua Home Lawn Care, Joshua Home Movers, or JJW Home Services to contact the investigations division of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 or by email to cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com.
