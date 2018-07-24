Mom and dad charged with toddler’s murder offered an explanation: ‘Demons,’ Texas cops say

The parents of a toddler found dead on the Fourth of July have been charged with the 2-year-old’s capital murder, according to jail records.
Stevie Dwayne Williams, 24, and Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams, 20, were arrested Monday and charged with capital murder of a person under 10 and injury to a child, after the boy, just 21 months old, was found unresponsive in the couple’s home in Kyle, Texas on July 4, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
Kyle is located 10 miles south of Austin.
Kyle police told KTBC that the child was not breathing when they responded , and had “bruising on his left and right rib area, bruising on his back and bruising on his forehead.”
Chagoya-Williams’ only explanation to police was that “something — not someone — attacked him, or something,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KXAN.
Her husband went a step further. He said “something not worldly” had hurt the boy, saying that it could be “demons” or “evil,” KEYE reported.
Child Protective Services has had previous encounters with the family, involving allegations of harm done to their son, according to the station. The police affidavit states that the boy was previously removed from his parents’ care for almost a year, and was returned to them less than six months ago.
In previous CPS reports, according to the affidavit, the boy sustained rib fractures and had burns on his “foot, leg and genitals from hot water.”
The couple were charged with injury to a child, according to jail records. Officers found “visible injuries” to their 8-month-old daughter as well when they responded to the July 4 call concerning the little boy, according to the Hays Free Press.
The children’s grandmother told KXAN she saw the children several times a week and never noticed strange injuries to either child.
“My son would never harm his son,” she told the station. “They were the best of parents... and to say these two could’ve abused these two children — it’s ludicrous.”
The parents remained in the Hays County Jail Tuesday with bail set at $250,000 apiece, according to jail records.
