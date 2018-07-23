The mannequin security guard didn’t keep the sheriff from finding this marijuana field

The fully dressed mannequin holding a rifle and sitting in a hammock wasn’t enough security to keep the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office from finding a marijuana grow field in the southern portion of the county on Monday.
The growing operation, which encompassed about 5 acres of land, was found after the sheriff’s office received a tip about suspicious activity in the area, the department said.
Detectives used a drone to fly over the area in an attempt to find the plants and the people who were allegedly growing them.
On Monday, they executed a search warrant and seized 10,000 plants that were growing about 250 yards west of the Texas Department of Transportation Navarro County Safety Rest Area on Interstate 45 south near Richland. Some plants were up to 6 feet tall.
The department called the growing operation “fairly sophisticated” and said there were campsites, portable generators and water pumps in the area. They also found the fully dressed mannequin, which they think was used for security.
In June, deputies seized about 17,500 marijuana plants in another southern field in the county.
