North Texan becomes a millionaire after buying a scratch off lottery ticket

It was all in the name of the game.
But the North Texan who bought a $20 Instant Millionaire scratch off ticket probably didn’t think it would actually work.
Even so, the Dallas resident who bought the ticket at a Garland convenience store claimed a $1 million prize this week.
The winner chose to remain anonymous under a new state law.
The ticket was sold at Old Town Store, 509 W. Avenue D in Garland.
And this was the 10th of 40 $1 million prizes that have been claimed in this game.
The odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.20.
This was the latest of more than a half dozen big lottery wins this year by North Texans.
