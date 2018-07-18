A North Texan cashed in an Instant Millionaire scratch off ticket and won $1 million.
A North Texan cashed in an Instant Millionaire scratch off ticket and won $1 million. Texas Lottery
A North Texan cashed in an Instant Millionaire scratch off ticket and won $1 million. Texas Lottery

Texas

North Texan becomes a millionaire after buying a scratch off lottery ticket

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

July 18, 2018 10:09 AM

It was all in the name of the game.

But the North Texan who bought a $20 Instant Millionaire scratch off ticket probably didn’t think it would actually work.

Even so, the Dallas resident who bought the ticket at a Garland convenience store claimed a $1 million prize this week.

The winner chose to remain anonymous under a new state law.

The ticket was sold at Old Town Store, 509 W. Avenue D in Garland.

And this was the 10th of 40 $1 million prizes that have been claimed in this game.

The odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.20.

This was the latest of more than a half dozen big lottery wins this year by North Texans.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.

By



  Comments  