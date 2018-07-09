80-year-old shot at group setting off fireworks, sheriff says. Then he was fatally shot.

An 80-year-old Bridgeport man who a sheriff says opened fire at a group of people setting off fireworks in his neighborhood was fatally shot over the weekend by someone in the crowd.

Edward Cordero fired two shots at the group Saturday night in the 200 block of Church Street but he didn't hit anyone, Wise County Sheriff Lane Aiken said in a telephone interview Monday.

A 33-year-old North Texas man who was with the group setting off fireworks returned fire, hitting Cordero, the sheriff said.

Cordero was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he died Sunday morning, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website. He died from gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder, the medical examiner's office said, and his death was ruled a homicide.

"This is still under investigation but no one has been arrested," Aiken said Monday. "Once we get all the information, the case will be presented to a grand jury for consideration."

The incident began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Church Street near the east side of Lake Bridgeport. Bridgeport is about 48 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

A group of people were setting off fireworks in the neighborhood where Cordero and his wife lived, the sheriff said.

"He (Cordero) walked out of his home and talked to them about the noise," Aiken said. "The talk became argumentative."

Akiken said Cordero told the group he was going back to his home to get a gun.

As Cordero was gone, the 33-year-old man went to a vehicle and got his own weapon, the sheriff said.

Once he returned, Cordero fired one or two shots at the group. The 33-year-old returned fire, the sheriff said.