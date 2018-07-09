Texan claims $2 million Powerball prize

There's a new millionaire in Texas.
A resident of Howe bought a ticket for the June 20 Powerball drawing that ended up matching five numbers, but not the key red number.
That was still enough to land him or her a $2 million payout.
The winner chose to remain anonymous, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
Here's what we know:
▪ The ticket matched all five white ball numbers — 4, 14, 23, 27, 56 — but not the red Powerball number, which was 13. The Power Play number was 2.
▪ The ticket was bought at Howe Passport, 100 N. Collins Freeway, which is about 90 miles northeast of Fort Worth.
▪ This $2 million payout was a "second-tier" prize, as all the numbers weren't matched.
The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize: one in more than 292 million. The odds of matching the five white ball numbers: 1 in 11.6 million, lottery estimates show.
Winning lottery tickets for drawings like Powerball and Mega Millions are valid for 180 days from the day of the drawing. In certain cases, the deadline may be extended for "eligible" military personnel. Scratch-off tickets are valid for 180 days after the "close date" of the ticket that's set by lottery officials.
The Texas Lottery began in 1992.
Winning tickets have made millionaires out of several North Texans this year.
Comments