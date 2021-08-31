Republican-backed Texas election bill heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk

The Texas House and Senate have sent an election bill to Gov. Greg Abbot. AP

Three busted quorums and two special sessions later, the Texas House and Senate have passed a election bill, sending the legislation to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Texas Republicans have backed Senate Bill 1, which would prohibit drive-thru and 24-hour voting, add protections for partisan poll watchers and change laws related to voting by mail. Supporters have said the bill is needed to create uniformity in elections and reduce the likelihood of fraud, but opponents say it would disenfranchise voters.

To stop the legislation, House Democrats broke quorum during the regular legislative session in May and again in the July special session. When lawmakers returned for the second special session in August, there again weren’t enough Democrats present to conduct business on the House floor or in committee. But as time passed, more lawmakers returned until a quorum was met.

“How much fraud is OK? None,” said Rep. Bryan Hughes, the bill’s author and a Mineola Republican. “How much suppression is OK? None. That’s why Senate Bill 1 makes it easier to vote and hard to cheat.”

After the House made changes to the bill last week, it was sent to a conference committee — a group of lawmakers from the House and Senate tasked with working out differences between the two versions. The bill remained almost identical to the House’s version, but an amendment dealing with cases like that of Crystal Mason in Tarrant County was removed.

Both chambers on Tuesday voted on the compromise version of the bill, which was approved on an 80-41 vote in the House and an 18-13 vote in the Senate.

Lawmakers have until Sunday to wrap up their business for the special session.

Gov. Greg Abbott says he plans to sign election bill

Abbott issued a statements minutes after the bill passed out of the Senate, the final step before heading to his desk, indicating that he plans to sign the legislation, that he said will “solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections.’

“I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas,” Abbott said.

Democrats pushed back against the bill in its final floor debates Tuesday. State Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, pointed out that there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“I think that we do have free and secure elections,” he said. “Our own Secretary of State has indicated that.”

Sen. Beverly Powell, D- Fort Worth, said she wishes an impact study had been conducted for the legislation.

“Without the impact study, I am gravely concerned about the voting rights of our minority voters, our senior citizens, the disabled population in Texas and of our first time new voters,” she said.

The version headed to Abbott’s desk does adopt language that makes it a better bill, but it has “major flaws that will create problems down the road,” said Rep. Garnet Coleman, D-Houston. He hopes that if problems do arise, that lawmakers return to the House for the next regular session in two years and fix them.

“Because the worst thing we could ever do is prevent someone from... exercising their constitutional right to vote,” he said.

One House change, offered by Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, creates required training program for partisan poll watchers. Hughes’ also said the bill provides an opportunity to cure mail-in ballots if there’s a mistake.

State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth said the bill will make voting more uniform, accessible and secure.

“I’m glad that we finally got Senate Bill 1 across the finish line,” Krause said.

Lawmakers discuss cases like Crystal Mason’s





The case of Crystal Mason, a Tarrant County woman convicted of illegally casting her ballot, was front and center as lawmakers considered the election bill Tuesday. Mason was sentenced to five years in prison because she voted while on federally supervised release. Mason said she didn’t know she wasn’t allowed to vote and her ballot wasn’t counted. The case is pending in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

An amendment was added by Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, that aimed to prevent cases like Mason’s, but it was stripped from the compromise version of the bill while in conference committee.

“I myself, before I studied this issue, I would not have known whether a person on federal supervised release was eligible to vote, and I’m a lawyer, and I’m a member of the legislature,” said Rep. John Turner, D-Dallas.

Turner later added that he hopes the House will “continue working to correct the injustice by which an inherently benign act, even a civic act —the act of voting — becomes the basis for the deprivation of a person’s liberties.”

When it was the Senate’s turn to consider the conference committee version of the legislation, Hughes said the House amendment was objectionable because he was alerted it “does more than was intended” and could have unintended consequences. There are provisions in the bill to address concerns about voters who think they’re eligible but aren’t, he said.

The bill states “a person may not be convicted solely upon the fact that the person signed a provisional ballot affidavit... unless corroborated by other evidence that the person knowingly committed the offense.” It also requires a court to instruct a person convicted of a felony on how the conviction affects their right to vote.

Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution on a 119-4 vote expressing that the House “strongly believes that no Texan should be prosecuted for the offense of illegal voting if the person voted or attempted to vote based on a mistaken, honest belief that the person was in fact eligible to vote.”