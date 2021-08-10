Texas House votes (again) to allow for arrest of Democrats breaking quorum

The Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to allow for the arrest of Democrats breaking quorum to block Republican-backed election legislation. AP

The Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday voted for the second time this summer to allow for the arrest of Democrats breaking quorum to block Republican-backed election legislation.

Lawmakers on Monday took a procedural vote on a “Motion for Call of the House” to help secure a quorum. The vote requires members to get Speaker Dade Phelan’s permission to leave the House chamber. The next day, as they did in July, the lawmakers voted 80-12 to have the sergeant at arms or appointed officers send for missing members whose absence isn’t excused “under warrant of arrest if necessary.”

Also on Tuesday the Texas Supreme Court, siding with Republican leadership, reversed a temporary order barring the arrests of Democrats as legal matters are considered, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

“It is no surprise that Republican Governor Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan want to arrest their political opponents,” Democratic Reps. Trey Martinez Fischer, Gina Hinojosa and Jasmine Crockett said in a statement. “Thankfully, this is still the United States of America. We will defend the freedom to vote, and we look forward to our temporary injunction hearing on August 20th.”

Formal attendance wasn’t taken on the House floor Tuesday, but on Monday there were 95 representatives at the Capitol — all 82 Republicans and 13 Democrats.

Lawmakers are in their second special session since the regular session adjourned in late May. During the first, more than 50 House Democrats broke quorum and left for Washington to block the election bills.

“I honestly think it’s up to the representatives to show up to do a job they were elected to do,” Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, said on a call with reporters.