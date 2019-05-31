Former Texas secretary of state back on Gov. Abbott’s payroll after resigning post

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Secretary of State David Whitley, left, arrives for his confirmation hearing in Austin, Texas. Whitley, Texas’ embattled elections chief, is on the brink of losing his job over wrongly questioning the U.S. citizenship of thousands of voters. Secretary of State David Whitley on Sunday, May 26, 2019 was set to be forced from office unless the Texas Senate confirmed his nomination. But that prospect was dimming as Democrats continued blocking a vote on the eve of the Legislature adjourning until 2021. AP Photo

After resigning Monday, former Secretary of State David Whitley is back on Gov. Greg Abbott’s payroll.

Whitley, who resigned after leading a botched investigation that questioned the U.S. citizenship of nearly 100,000 Texas voters, was rehired by the governor’s office at an annual salary of $205,000 with the classification “Deputy Director II,” Kevin Lyons, a spokesman for the comptroller’s office, confirmed. The Dallas Morning News was the first to report on Whitley’s rehiring.

“David Whitley has been an exemplary public servant to the state of Texas for many years, and the governor is proud to welcome him back to our organization as a special adviser,” said John Wittman, a spokesman for Abbott.

Whitley, who was serving as the acting secretary of state after being appointed by Abbott in December, resigned before he could be forced out by a likely failed Senate confirmation vote Monday. Whitley previously worked in the governor’s office as Abbott’s deputy chief of staff and appointments director. He first began working for Abbott in 2004, when Abbott was serving as attorney general.

Advocacy groups and the state’s Democratic Party were quick to condemn Whitley’s new position.

“Let’s get this straight: David Whitley used taxpayer dollars to attack Texans’ right to vote,” Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, said in a statement. “Texans and the Texas Legislature said he had no business sitting in the Secretary of State office. He definitely has no business continuing to draw a six-figure salary on the taxpayer dime in the governor’s office.”

Whitley “cost the state nearly $500,000 in court settlements,” Sam Robles, advocacy director for Progress Texas, said, in reference to a settled federal lawsuit that required Texas to pay $450,000 in fees to civil rights groups over the botched investigation.

“While Democrats chose to effectively fire Whitley for his actions, Republicans chose to give him a promotion and a raise. Whitley’s return to the Governor’s office clearly demonstrates Abbott’s priorities,” Robles said.

In an interview with reporters Monday, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen placed the brunt of the blame for the mismanaged citizenship review on the Department of Public Safety, which had identified about 95,000 voters who were potentially not U.S. citizens — 58,000 of whom had voted in one or more Texas elections.

“Frankly, I think that that was a situation where the secretary of state was unfairly overpoliticized, because he was up for an appointment, when the truth of it is DPS failed us,” Bonnen said. “And for some reason, no one wanted to pay attention to that, because we were too busy headhunting the secretary of state.”