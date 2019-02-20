O’Rourke on hit list of 22 Democrats, journalists neo-Nazi planned to kill, FBI says

A Coast Guard lieutenant planned on killing at least 22 prominent Democratic leaders and media personalities, including Beto O’Rourke, according to court filings in the U.S. District Court of Maryland.

Christopher Hasson was arrested Feb. 15 by the FBI and charged with drug and weapon possession. He identified himself as a white nationalist and advocated for “focused violence” in order to establish a white homeland, according to court documents.

“I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth,” Hasson wrote in a draft email on June 2, 2017, according to court records.

Agents found 15 guns and more than 1,000 rounds of mixed ammunition at Hasson’s house in Silver Spring, Maryland. In court filings, prosecutors said Hasson had been stockpiling weapons since 2017 and was planning a mass attack.

Agents also found a hit list on Hasson’s computer of prominent Democratic Congressional leaders, activists, political organizations and MSNBC and CNN media personalities. He started the list on Jan. 19, the same day he searched Google with phrases such as, “best place in dc to see congress people” and “where in dc to (sic) congress live.”

The list included former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and U.S. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson. Also on the list were U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Have to take serious look at appropriate individual targets, to bring greatest impact. Professors, DR’s, Politian’s, Judges, leftists in general,” Hasson wrote in a draft email on June 2, 2017. “Much blood will have to be spilled to get whitey off the couch.”

While Hasson is currently charged with weapons and drug possession, prosecutors wrote in court filings the charges “are the proverbial tip of the iceberg.”

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” prosecutors wrote.

Inside Hasson’s house, agents also found about 100 pills of Tramadol, a narcotic-like pain killer. Authorities believe he had been buying the drug since 2016.

Hasson was in the Marines from 1988 to 1993 and spent about two years on active duty in the Army National Guard, prosecutors said in court filings.

Through other email drafts, Hasson described his plan to counteract “liberalist/globalist ideology” with violence.

From January 2017 to January 2019, Hasson made “thousands of visits for pro-Russian, neo-fascist, and neo-Nazi literature,” according to court documents.