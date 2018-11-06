In Texas legislature races, incumbents Hancock, Klick, Stickland ahead of challengers

On a night in which upsets grabbed headlines nationwide, voters in many parts of North Texas stuck with incumbents.

In Northeast Tarrant County, Republican Jonathan Stickland of Bedford was ahead with 56 percent of ballots counted, winning 50 percent of ballots for House District 92. Democrat Steve Riddell had 47 percent and Libertarian Eric P. Espinoza had 3 percent.





The district includes Hurst, Euless, Bedford and parts of Arlington, Fort Worth and Grand Prairie.

Republican Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, was ahead of Democrat challenger Gwenn Burud for state Senate District 9. With 26 percent of precincts reporting, Hancock had 56 percent of votes compared to 44 percent for Burud.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Republican state Rep. Stephanie Klick of far north Fort Worth appeared to be on the way to a win against Democrat Jeromey Sims for House District 91. She held 63 percent of ballots compared to 37 percent for Sims, with 57 percent of precincts reporting.





Republican Matt Krause was ahead of Democrat Nancy Bean for House District 93, with 57 percent of precincts reporting. Krause had 54 percent of votes to Bean’s 46 percent.





In Arlington, Republican Tony Tinderholt was well ahead of Democrat Finnigan Jones and Libertarian Jessica Pallett, with 57 percent of precincts reporting. Tinderholt, a director of a credit card processing firm, garnered 53 percent votes for House District 94 compared to 44 percent for Jones and 3 percent for Pallett.





Other early, incomplete results:

▪ House District 95: Republican Stephen A. West 22 percent; Democrat Nicole Collier 77 percent; Libertarian Joshua G. Burns, 1 percent.





▪ House District 96: Republican Bill Zedler, 51 percent; Democrat Ryan E. Ray, 47 percent; Libertarian Stephen Parmer, 2 percent.

▪ House District 97: Republican Craig Goldman, 53; Democrat Beth Llewellyn McLaughlin, 46 percent; Libertarian Rod Wingo, 1 percent.

▪ House District 98: Republican Giovanni Capriglione, 68 percent; Democrat Mica J. Ringo, 30 percent; Libertarian H. Todd J. Moore, 2 percent.

▪ House District 99: Republican Charlie Geren, 64 percent; Democrat Michael Stackhouse, 36 percent.

▪ House District 101: Democrat Chris Turner, 88 percent; Libertarian James Allen, 12 percent.