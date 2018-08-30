Texas lawmakers must redraw Fort Worth’s House District 90 — or the courts will

State lawmakers soon must redraw the boundaries of Fort Worth’s House District 90 to address racial concerns cited by federal judges.

A ruling Thursday by a three-judge panel in a U.S. District Court in San Antonio called on the Texas Legislature to redraw the district, now represented by Democrat Ramon Romero, in a special session this year or in the early days of the legislative session that begins Jan. 8, 2019.

If lawmakers don’t do that, justices said they’ll have to redraw the district themselves.

This district was the only one singled out, cited for for deliberate discrimination by lawmakers, when the U.S. Supreme Court approved redistricting maps in Texas.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Romero couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon, but he previously told the Star-Telegram that “personally, I love District 90 just the way it is.”

The district stretches through much of Fort Worth and includes neighborhoods such as the Stockyards, Como, Polytechnic Heights and the near north side.

Rulings

“Our goal is to ensure that the people of Texas have the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice,” state Rep. Rafael Anchia, chairman of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, said in a written statement about the court’s ruling Thursday. “The voters of HD 90 deserve a swift remedy.”

Earlier federal rulings in this case noted redistricting work in 2013 by former state Rep. Lon Burnam, who was defeated by Romero the next year, to address concerns in the redrawing.

The Fort Worth Democrat wanted Lake Como, an African-American community, to return to this district after it had been removed.

As a result, one of the challenges to the map was that “Burnam returned Como to HD90 to protect himself against a Latino challenger in the Democratic primary, and thus to intentionally dilute Latino voting strength,” the ruling states.

Romero beat Burnam in 2014 by 110 votes.