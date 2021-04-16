Fort Worth firefighters association issues endorsement for mayor ahead of early voting

The Fort Worth Fire Professional Firefighters Association on Friday endorsed Mattie Parker for mayor.

“Over the past several years, whenever seconds have counted, we have counted on Mattie Parker as Mayor Betsy Price’s chief of staff to have your back, our back in emergency responses,” said president Michael Glynn at a press conference.

Parker is a candidate who works for public safety and will continue to do so as mayor, Glynn said.

“We know from firsthand experience that Mattie Parker will be a dependable and steadfast leader for us all. We know she will answer the call and she will deliver,” officials said in a statement.

Parker also has endorsements from Mayor Betsy Price, former Fort Worth Mayor Mike Moncrief and the Fort Worth Police Officers Association.

In the latest campaign finance reports, Parker had a little less than $470,000 and brought in nearly $654,000 in contributions. Parker and Brian Byrd, who has a little more than $500,000 on hand, have the deepest pockets heading into early voting, which starts Monday for the May 1 election.

Local political experts have said the mayoral race is a difficult one to predict regardless of endorsements because of the ever growing and diversifying Fort Worth population.