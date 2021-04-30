Texas House candidate Susan Wright alerts feds after robocalls allege she killed husband

Susan Wright, wife of the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, announced Wednesday she is running to fill her husband’s seat.

Congressional candidate Susan Wright said Friday that she is seeking help from the FBI and Justice Department after supporters said they received robocalls alleging she had “murdered” her husband, Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after battles with cancer and COVID-19.

Susan Wright’s campaign said it learned of the robocalls on Friday morning. Twenty-three people are seeking Ron Wright’s seat in Texas’ 6th District, which covers most of Arlington and Mansfield and all of Ellis and Navarro counties. Election Day is Saturday.

“This is illegal, immoral, and wrong,” Susan Wright said in a statement. “There’s not a sewer too deep that some politicians won’t plumb. Imagine it: someone is attacking my late husband, the love of my life, a man who gave me such joy in life. I will not let darkness rule. I live by the light of Christ and his truth will sustain me — as it sustained me when I lost my husband.”

Matt Langston, partner at Big Dog Strategies and Wright’s general consultant, said in a statement that officials called authorities as soon as they heard reports of the robocalls.

“Susan’s opponents are desperate and resorting to disgusting gutter politics because they know she’s the front-runner,” he said. “I’m looking forward to someone going to jail over these robocalls, but that’s a Sunday problem. On Saturday, we win.”

A female voice on the call says Wright obtained a $1 million insurance policy on her husband six months before he died and that she told a nurse she purposely contracted the coronavirus. “Susan Wright murdered her husband,” the caller says. “She’s now running for Congress to cover it up.” The calls do not mention who paid for the attack message.