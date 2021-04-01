How expensive is running for Arlington office? One candidate has spent over $180K

Arlington voters are selecting a new mayor and four city councilmembers in spring 2021. Early voting runs April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1. Star-Telegram

Arlington candidates have spent anywhere from several hundred dollars to six figures in their bids to sway voters in city council and mayoral races.

Several candidates’ 30-day financial report filings had not yet been posted to the city website at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. However, available records showed a berth of spending and contributions in several of the city’s most crowded races, including among three mayoral candidates with available reports.

Attorney and business owner Jim Ross reported he spent over $181,000 in the mayoral race, with nearly $13,000 cash on hand. His largest campaign contributions came from CHS Architects President Mojy Haddad, Moritz Investments and Sargent Investments, all of which donated $10,000.

Ross has so far outspent his opponents. Marvin Sutton, first-term District 3 councilmember and retired air traffic controller, has spent $6,348.07 and has $5,821.61 on hand. Minister and former District 8 Councilmember Michael Glaspie has spent $22,345 but did not report any cash on hand.

Campaign spending for local offices varies widely among candidates, said Craig Murphy, president of political consulting firm Murphy Nasica and Associates. It would not be unheard of to spend a quarter of a million dollars in order to get their messages to voters.

“It’s a huge city,” Murphy said. “You can’t walk it. It’s too big for one person to walk it. You’re relying on advertising, which relies on raising money.”

Advertising is all the more important, Murphy said, because the municipal races overlap with the special election to fill the late Rep. Ron Wright’s 6th Congressional District seat. Higher profile elections, much like the ones that overshadowed city races in November, require more communication to appeal to voters who may not follow city government issues.

“There are going to be lots of people going in and not knowing that much about that race, so it’s even more important that you have some broad advertising.” Murphy said.

Eight have filed in the race to replace Mayor Jeff Williams, who cannot seek re-election due to city term limits. Early voting will take place April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1.

Note: This story will be updated as more campaign finance reports are made available.

Council spending

In the District 3 race, which covers southeast Arlington, account manager Diana Saleh reported spending $6,007.88. Her report shows no cash on hand. However, Saleh has $10,469.24 on hand, and the $0 figure is a clerical error, according to an email from her campaign spokesperson. Nikkie Hunter, a healthcare administrator, reported spending $1,044.25 and $9,635 on hand. Alixis Lupien reported spending $276.76, with no cash on hand.

Incumbent District 4 City Councilmember and attorney Andrew Piel has spent $12,108 and has $9,027.18 on hand. Pastor and school teacher Billy McClendon reported spending $777.49 from his personal funds, but no contributions. District 4 generally covers West Arlington.

Rebecca Boxall, an architect and planning and zoning commissioner running for District 5, reported spending $4,678.55 and $12,611.45 in cash on hand. District 5 covers downtown and east Arlington.

Incumbent District 8 Councilmember Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley, a retired healthcare professor, reported spending $3,455.95 and $7,068.42 on hand. Chris “Dobi” Dobson, a dog walker and sitter, reported $1,146.50 cash on hand and $3.50 in unitemized political expenditures.