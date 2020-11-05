Biden might win Tarrant County, as mail-in ballots are still being counted

As ballots continue to be counted in Tarrant County two days after the election, one interesting trend has emerged that might surprise political observers who think of the Fort Worth area as solidly Republican.

It’s true that Fort Worth-area voters largely rejected Democrats’ efforts to create a “blue wave” of victories across North Texas, but Tarrant County voters did seem enamored with at least one pair of Democratic candidates.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The Democratic candidates for president and vice president trailed Republicans Donald Trump and Michael Pence by only 196 votes among Tarrant County voters on Thursday morning — and ballots are still being counted.

As of Thursday morning, the Biden-Harris ticket has received 401,313 votes from Tarrant County voters, compared to 401,509 votes for Trump-Pence, according to a cumulative report of ballots counted at the county elections office so far.

The gap between the Republican and Democratic candidates for president and vice president could continue to narrow as Tarrant County elections officials finish up their work verifying — and, in some cases, manually duplicating — ballots that arrived by mail but for a variety of reasons haven’t yet been processed.

“Biden can still win Tarrant County! We are within 200 VOTES this morning! Count every vote,” the Tarrant County Democratic Party wrote Thursday on its Twitter feed.

Heider Garcia, Tarrant County election administrator, wrote on Twitter Wednesday night that 6,633 ballots had been remade and verified by the county’s ballot board members. Another 3,681 ballots have been “batched” and likely would be added to the Tarrant County totals on Thursday, Garcia said on Twitter.

Garcia didn’t say how many more ballots remained to be counted, although based on previous estimates there could be several thousand more.

On Wednesday, Garcia obtained an order from 141st District Judge John Chupp to continue processing mail-in ballots. State law would have provided for a time limitation for counting the votes, but Chupp ruled that mail-in ballots do not qualify as “precinct election records” under the law, and therefore the counting should continue.

The court directed Garcia to provide an update on his agency’s ballot-counting efforts by Monday.

Of course, the fact that Biden and Harris actually performed pretty well in Tarrant County won’t change the fact that they lost the state of Texas to Trump and Pence, who received 52% of the overall vote.

Still, as Fort Worth resident Jimmy Sweeney said on his Twitter account, regarding how well Biden and Harris did in the Fort Worth area: “Insignificant for the national election, but a huge step for Texas!”

