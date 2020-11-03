Live updates: Get the latest on Tarrant County and Texas election race results

Here are the latest results in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election for Tarrant County and the state of Texas. Besides the presidential election, voters are deciding races for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and the Texas state Legislature. Many municipal and school board elections were added to the ballot after the coronavirus pandemic postponed local elections in May.

Check back for coverage of races from the Star-Telegram.

Click here for Tarrant County results

Click here for statewide results