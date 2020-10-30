Beto O’Rourke is knocking on doors in these North Texas cities Saturday

Out and about in North Texas Saturday? You might just see Beto O’Rourke as he leads socially distant canvassing efforts in multiple cities in the Metroplex.

O’Rourke will meet with other canvassers in Rosenthal Park at 5150 Hastings Dr. in Fort Worth to support Democratic State House candidates, according to Powered by People, his nonprofit voter advocacy group. Those candidates include Elizabeth Beck, who is running against incumbent Republican Craig Goldman in District 97 and Joe Drago, a District 96 candidate running against Republican David Cook.

At 10:30 a.m., he’ll join Arlington volunteers at JW Dunlop Sports Center at 1500 NW Green Oaks Blvd. to canvass for District 93 candidate Lydia Bean, who is running against Republican incumbent Matt Krause; Jeff Whitfield, Democratic challenger to Republican Jeff Cason in District 92; and District 94 candidate Alisa Simmons, who is running for Republican incumbent Tony Tinderholt’s seat.

O’Rourke will leave Tarrant County by 1:30 p.m. to campaign for candidates in Plano and Denton.

Those interested in volunteering with O’Rourke can sign up on Powered by People’s website.

