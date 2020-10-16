Kay Granger’s opponent Lisa Welch has another battle: Lawsuit from her campaign manager

A campaign manager for Lisa Welch contends the Democrat running unseat Rep. Kay Granger owes him $500,000.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in Tarrant County District Court, Thomas Torlincasi argues Welch piled on extra work beyond their original agreement and failed to pay him for his services as campaign manager. The lawsuit also names the Texas Democratic Party.

Welch, a college professor from Decatur, is running against Granger, a former Fort Worth mayor, for the 12th Congressional District in Nov. 5 election. Welch is relatively new to politics while Granger, a Republican, has held the seat since 1997.

A call and email to her campaign were not immediately returned.

The breach of contract lawsuit contends Welch and Torlincasi signed an employment contract in March. Welch paid $4,000 for campaign work, but then upped his duties without his agreement, the lawsuit says.

“Welch quickly added additional duties to Mr. Torlincasi’s daily schedule and forced Mr. Torlincasi to continue fundraising during the COVID-19 pandemic, risking exposure,” the lawsuit said.

Torlincasi sent Welch invoices for his work, but was not paid in April, May or June.

The lawsuit requests $500,000 in back pay and damages, though it spells out three smaller debts: $58 for April, $450 for May 2020 and $2,400 for June. Torlincasi argues he will be owed an additional results-based bonus after the November election.