Aledo voters must decide whether to OK a $149.9 million bond program for schools

New and renovated schools, school buses and land for even more schools.

Aledo voters are being asked in the Nov. 5 election to sign off on a $149.9 million school bond program to pay for these school needs and more for students in this growing school district.

New schools are needed as enrollment is expected to double in the next decade and some schools expect to hit capacity in just a matter of years, school officials say.

On the ballot: Two new campuses (Middle School No. 2 and Elementary School No. 6), renovations to three campuses (Aledo Middle School, McAnally Intermediate and Vandagriff Elementary), replacement furniture at three elementary schools, land for future schools and school buses.

Why it’s needed: School officials say this bond proposal is needed to meet growing population and enrollment growth. The most immediate needs are in middle and elementary schools, since studies show that Aledo Middle School will be above capacity by 2020-21 and that the district’s overall elementary school capacity will be exceeded by 2021-22.

What’s the cost: Officials say the bond does not require a tax rate increase. Even so, property values in the Aledo school district continue to grow, a factor that may cause property bills to increase.

Early voting runs from Oct. 21-Nov. 1.