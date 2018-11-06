Company sends hundreds of pizzas to Texas voters waiting in long lines at polls

Waiting in line at the polls and missing dinner? This company has got you and your right to vote covered.
A donation-based company sent hundreds of pizza to hungry Texans waiting at the polls on election night.
The company Pizza to the Polls worked throughout Tuesday to send free pizza to voters in long lines at polling stations.
By 7:15 p.m., the donation-based group had sent about 500 pizzas to Texas and 8,426 pizzas nationwide.
Locations included Denton, Mansfield, College Station, Arlington, Austin and Houston.
“Americans are hungry for democracy and are turning out in record numbers to vote,” the company’s pages says. “But that means long lines and sometimes empty stomachs, which might discourage these brave patriots from performing their civic duty.
“Fortunately Pizza to the Polls is here to deliver the one thing that pairs so perfectly with freedom: piping hot ‘za.”
According to the company’s site, they raised $358,522 in 2018 for election night pizza. At 7:15 p.m., $169,198 remained. People can donate money on the website.
Comments