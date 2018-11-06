In Congress, Sessions is losing a re-election bid but Veasey, Burgess are winning

Long-time Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions of Dallas was losing a re-election bid to Democratic challenger Colin Allred.
With 34 percent of precincts reporting, Allred had 52 percent of votes compared to 46 percent for Sessions and 2 percent for Libertarian Melina Baker.
Sessions, a Dallas businessman and Republican, has held his House District 32 seat since 1996. By 10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC News and other outlets projected that Allred would win.
As Democrats appeared poised to retake the House, Sessions’ possible loss was among just ahandful of upsets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
In most cases, incumbents were winning.
Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, the Weatherford businessman, was ahead of Democratic challenger Julie Oliver. With 24 percent of precincts reporting, Williams had 52 percent of the vote compared to 47 percent for Oliver and 1 percent for Libertarian Desarae Lindsey.
In Tarrant County, Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey was leading his opponent. Veasey, who has held office since 2013, had a whopping 76 percent of ballots cast in early voting compared to 22 percent for Republican Willie Billups and 2 percent for Libertarian Jason Reeves.
Billups a small business owner and military veteran who lives in Arlington. Reeves also ran for the seat unsuccessfully in 2014.
In Northeast Tarrant and Denton County, Congressman Michael Burgess R-Pilot Point, was leading over Democrat Linsey Fagan and Libertarian Mark Boler. Burgess, a physician who has become a leading expert on health care issues in Congress, had 60 percent of early voters compared to 39 percent for Fagan and 1 percent for Boler.
Also, Republican Kenny E. Marchant had 51 percent of early votes compared to 47 percent for Democrat Jan McDowell, his challenger in House District 24. Libertarian Mike Kolls had 2 percent.
