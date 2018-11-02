Early voting ends as record Tarrant turnout reported. You only have one more chance

Tarrant County voters shattered local records this year, casting ballots at a faster rate than in any elections except the 2016 presidential race.

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, more than 432,700 local voters cast ballots in person for this year’s midterm election, Tarrant County election records show.

“Politics entering nearly every facet of our lives is (helping drive) the turnout,” said Allan Saxe, an associate political science professor at UTA.

This year’s turnout handily surpassed in person turnout for the 2014 midterm and 2012 presidential elections.

But it fell short of matching in person voting in the 2016 presidential election.

In 2016, 480,936 Tarrant County voters cast ballots in person for the presidential election. In the 2014 midterm, that number was 186,654.

And in the 2012 presidential election, 387,350 Tarrant County voters cast early ballots in person, election records show.

These numbers don’t include mail in ballots.

This is the first major election Texans and voters across the country have weighed in on since the 2016 presidential election, when Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Residents have one more chance to vote, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, Election Day.

At the top of this year’s ballot is the U.S. Senate battle between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

A record number of Texans — more than 15.7 million, including 1.1 million in Tarrant County — are registered to vote this year.





Statewide, more than 4.3 million Texans, nearly 36 percent of registered voters, cast ballots in the 30 most populated counties through Thursday, according to the most recent data provided by the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Early voting ran from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2.

Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.