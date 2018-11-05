Ballots? Check. Supplies? Check. Tarrant voters at the Election Day polls? We’ll see

Voting machines, equipment, supplies and ballots have been delivered to hundreds of polling sites in Tarrant County.

Now election officials say all they need are the voters on Election Day.

“We are in place to do what we have to do for Tuesday,” said Heider Garcia, Tarrant County’s elections administrator. “Pretty much everything is on schedule.”

Election workers have been ramping up for Election Day, managing early voting for a midterm election as they trained poll workers, gathered supplies, tested equipment and more.

In the end, more than 36 percent of the registered voters in Tarrant County cast ballots during the early voting period.

Election officials aren’t sure how many people will turn out to vote on Tuesday — the first major election since the 2016 presidential election.

But to be careful, Garcia said he ordered 620,000 paper ballots for Tarrant County voters, just to make sure everyone who needs one gets one.

Two years ago, in the presidential election, around 161,000 Tarrant County voters cast ballots on Election Day.

“You just don’t want to run out of ballots,” Garcia said. “The worst thing that could happen is to have someone there and have to say, ‘We don’t have a ballot for you.’”

A record number of Texans — more than 15.7 million, including 1.1 million in Tarrant County — are registered to vote this year, state election records show.

“Election Day might mirror early voting,” Garcia said. “Either way, it’s good that we have enough ballots for everyone.”

Election officials ask that voters prepare before they head out to the polls Tuesday, first looking up their polling location, because it might have changed since the last election, and reviewing sample ballots online at the Tarrant County Election website, access.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html.

“There has been a lot of interest” in this year’s election, Garcia said.

Polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But anyone in line before 7 p.m. will get to vote, no matter how long it takes.

For election information, local voters may call the Tarrant County Elections Office at 817-831-8683. Voters statewide may call the Secretary of State’s Office at 1-800-252-8683.