Hey Birdville parents, are you planning to vote in this election?

Birdville school district voters will decide the fate of a proposed $252.8 million bond package on Tuesday that includes replacing five campuses with four, renovations, technology upgrades and security enhancements.





The kicker is, the district says the project can be financed with zero impact on the tax rate.

The last day of early voting is Friday.

“The voter turnout has been strong over early voting,” Mark Thomas, spokesman for the district, said in an email. “Though we will not have any results until Tuesday, Nov. 6, we are encouraged by the response of the Birdville family.”

Leading up to the election, volunteers informed potential voters about how to register to vote and about the bond election at various events, including football games. At some of the games, deputy voter registrars were on hand to collect the applications.

Kristin Wheeler, parent volunteer and co-chairperson of the political action committee BISD Backers, said the bond program includes new features to make schools safer. For example, bond dollars will pay for security vestibules that allow for greater scrutiny of campus visitors.

“We want to have another area of safety,” Wheeler said.

The bonds will also pay for emergency buttons (similar to a fire alarm) that can be pushed during any emergency situation, she said, adding: “Those two things are huge.”

Voters were also reminded that the bond election is at the bottom of the midterm election ballots.





The suburban district is east of downtown Fort Worth and has 33 campuses serving about 23,800 students in several cities, including Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills and Watauga.

There were four early voting sites within the school district. A total of 30,816 people had voted early between Oct. 22 and Wednesday at those locations. However, the figure is not an overall indicator of how many people have voted in the bond election because Tarrant County registered voters can cast ballots at any early polling site within the county.

“We are hopeful that the high voter turnout will yield high support for the bond,” said Julie Nguyen, a parent who supports the bond and helped inform people about the election. She said they haven’t heard any chatter against the bond program.

“We hope that is a good sign,” she said.

For more information: BISDbond18.net