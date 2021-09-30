Politics & Government

How to register to vote for bond, constitutional elections in Texas. Monday is deadline

Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 election.
Monday is the last day to register to vote for the November election that features two Tarrant County bond proposals and a slate of proposed amendments to the Texas constitution.

Tarrant County commissioners put two propositions on the ballot related to road improvements and a new office building for the county criminal district attorney. The eight constitutional amendments for consideration by voters statewide range from rodeo groups holding charitable raffles to barring governments from adopting rules that prohibit or limit religious services. There are also a number of ballot items related to area cities and schools

Here’s what to know about registering to vote for the Nov. 2 election.

How to register to vote

Voter registration forms are available on the Tarrant County Elections website, as well as the Tarrant County Elections Center, Tarrant County subcourthouses, U.S. post offices, at city hall and libraries. After filling out the form, it should be mailed to the voter registrar in your county or taken to the voter register’s office. (Tarrant County Elections, 2700 Premier Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111-3011). Applications sent by mail must be postmarked by Monday.

Texas generally doesn’t have online voter registration, except when you’re updating your drivers license.

To be eligible to register to vote in Texas you must be:

Am I registered?

Voter registration status can be checked on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Key election dates

What’s on the ballot?

What’s on your personal ballot depends on where you live, but for all Texas residents there will be constitutional amendments and for all Tarrant County residents there will be bond propositions. Sample ballots can be found on the Tarrant County election website.

Cities and school districts with local ballot items:

Tarrant County Propositions

Constitutional Amendments

Voter registration resources

Tarrant County Elections Office: Phone- 817-831-8683, tarrantcounty.com/en/elections

Texas Secretary of State voting website: votetexas.gov

