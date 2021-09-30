How to register to vote for bond, constitutional elections in Texas. Monday is deadline

Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 election. Star-Telegram

Monday is the last day to register to vote for the November election that features two Tarrant County bond proposals and a slate of proposed amendments to the Texas constitution.

Tarrant County commissioners put two propositions on the ballot related to road improvements and a new office building for the county criminal district attorney. The eight constitutional amendments for consideration by voters statewide range from rodeo groups holding charitable raffles to barring governments from adopting rules that prohibit or limit religious services. There are also a number of ballot items related to area cities and schools

Here’s what to know about registering to vote for the Nov. 2 election.

How to register to vote

Voter registration forms are available on the Tarrant County Elections website, as well as the Tarrant County Elections Center, Tarrant County subcourthouses, U.S. post offices, at city hall and libraries. After filling out the form, it should be mailed to the voter registrar in your county or taken to the voter register’s office. (Tarrant County Elections, 2700 Premier Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111-3011). Applications sent by mail must be postmarked by Monday.

Texas generally doesn’t have online voter registration, except when you’re updating your drivers license.

To be eligible to register to vote in Texas you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A resident of the county

18 years old by election day

Not convicted of a felony (unless the sentence — probation and parole included — is complete)

Not declared mentally incompetent by a court

Am I registered?

Voter registration status can be checked on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Key election dates

Oct. 4 : Last day to register to vote

: Last day to register to vote Oct. 18 : First day of in-person early voting

: First day of in-person early voting Oct. 22 : Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot (Application must be received by the date. More information on voting by mail is available on the Tarrant County election website. )

: Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot (Application must be received by the date. More information on voting by mail is available on the Tarrant County election website. ) Oct. 29 : Last day of in-person early voting

: Last day of in-person early voting Nov. 2: Election Day

What’s on the ballot?

What’s on your personal ballot depends on where you live, but for all Texas residents there will be constitutional amendments and for all Tarrant County residents there will be bond propositions. Sample ballots can be found on the Tarrant County election website.



Cities and school districts with local ballot items:

City of Benbrook and Benbrook Water Authority

City of Keller

City of Southlake

Town of Trophy Club

City of Watauga

City of White Settlement

Azle ISD

Carroll ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Godley ISD

Mansfiled ISD

White Settlement ISD

Tarrant County Propositions

Proposition A: “The issuance of $400,000,000 of Tarrant County, Texas general obligation bonds for purchasing, constructing, reconstructing, renovating, rehabilitating, improving and maintaining streets, roads, highways and bridges within Tarrant County, including city, county and state streets, roads, highways and bridges, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

“The issuance of $400,000,000 of Tarrant County, Texas general obligation bonds for purchasing, constructing, reconstructing, renovating, rehabilitating, improving and maintaining streets, roads, highways and bridges within Tarrant County, including city, county and state streets, roads, highways and bridges, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.” Proposition B: “The issuance of $116,000,000 of Tarrant County, Texas general obligation bonds for purchasing, constructing, improving and equipping a Criminal District Attorney office building to provide space or prosecutorial efforts and for other non-judiciary county activities, and facilities in support thereof, and the purchase or improvement of sites therefor, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

Constitutional Amendments

Proposition 1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.” Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.” Proposition 3: “The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”

“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.” Proposition 4: “The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”

“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.” Proposition 5: “The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”

“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.” Proposition 6: “The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”

“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.” Proposition 7: “The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”

“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.” Proposition 8: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

Voter registration resources

Tarrant County Elections Office: Phone- 817-831-8683, tarrantcounty.com/en/elections

Texas Secretary of State voting website: votetexas.gov