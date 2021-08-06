What’s next for Texas House Democrats who broke quorum as new special session looms?

A second special session of the Texas Legislature starts Saturday. AP

Texas House Democrats who broke quorum and left for Washington shared few details of their next steps during a Friday news conference as a special session of the Texas Legislature closes and another looms.

It’s been nearly a month since more than 50 House Democrats broke quorum and fled to the nation’s capital to block Texas election bills that critics say would disenfranchise voters. They have met with advocates and members of Congress as they push for federal voting rights legislation.

It is unclear what state lawmakers are planning for the special session that begins on Saturday. Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer suggested that some House Democrats would remain in Washington to continue to advocate for a version of the For the People Act, which the Senate blocked in June.

“We do not telegraph what our plans are, but do not be fooled, if Congress is in session, we are in session,” Fischer said. “Our job is here, and we will have a significant number of members staying here and waiting day by day, engaging day by day finishing the fight, being here for the U.S. Senate to provide the support, to provide the engagement, to work with our partners, and we need a vote on the For the People Act before the August recess. We need to see that bill filed in the coming days.”

Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda for the second session includes election legislation.

Transfer of Power A special newsletter from our D.C. Bureau focused on transition to the Biden administration. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Without a quorum in the Texas House, representatives are unable to consider bills in committee or on the floor. A procedural vote taken after House Democrats left for Washington requires representatives get permission to leave the chamber.

The days in the House have largely mirrored each other. A prayer is followed by the pledge of allegiance, which is proceeded by a reminder from Speaker Dade Phelan for members to check in with the House journal clerk if they haven’t before. He tells lawmakers to pick up permission slips to exit the floor for the day, each a different color than the day prior. Thursday’s was “Texas wisteria blossom.”

House Republicans who support the election bills have argued the measures makes voting easier and cheating harder as they’ve urged Democrats to come back to Austin.

“It’s time to come home,” Rep. Travis Clardy said during a July 29 hearing before members of Congress. “Enough is enough. You’ve had your fun. It’s time to get back to work.”

Meanwhile, Democrats have pushed for federal voting rights legislation they say is needed to counteract the Texas proposals. They were joined in Washington on Friday by Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, who sponsored the For the People Act. He and other senators have been involved in crafting a revised voting rights bill, according to The Washington Post.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Merkley said “tremendous progress” has been made in developing legislation. Pressed about the timeline for considering the proposal, Merkley said it is anticipated that lawmakers will try and move the bill to the floor in the coming week.

“I’m so inspired by the voice that these Texans have brought here to Washington, D.C., That voice has continued to reiterate,” Merkley said. “My colleagues and I have been meeting, working to lay out a bill that can get majority support in the Senate, and it can find its way onto... the Senate floor and on its way back to the House of Representatives and the Oval Office.”

Tarrant County lawmakers Rep. Chris Turner and Rep. Nicole Collier were among those who spoke at Friday’s news conference marking the end of the special session.

Collier called Friday a “bittersweet” day.

“Yes, we managed to run the clock out on the first special session, but we are not naive to think that we have won the war and that are jobs are done,” said Collier, who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus. “Because tomorrow, we will face new challenges with a new battle. So now is not the tome to walk away. No, now is not the tome to throw in the towel. Rather, now is the time to recharge and regroup for what lies ahead.”

So what lies ahead for the Democrats? Like Martinez Fischer, Turner said he would not telegraph their plans.

“I think that there is a collective will of this caucus to do everything we can to continue to defeat Republican voter suppression efforts in Texas,” Turner said. “That’s what we did in May. That’s what we did in July. That’s what we have done now into the first week of August, and that is our continued commitment going forward.”