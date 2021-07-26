Voter info for Congressional District 6: Where to vote, what to know on Election Day

Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey are in a July 27, 2021 runoff for Texas’ Congressional District 6.

Voters from across North Texas will head to the polls on Tuesday to select who they’d like to represent Texas’ 6th Congressional District.

Two Republicans are in the special runoff to fill the seat of late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright — Susan Wright, Ron Wright’s widow and state Rep. Jake Ellzey. They were the top vote-getters in a May 1 special election that featured 23 candidates, but with neither getting more than 50% of the vote, the two advanced into a runoff.

The district covers southeast Tarrant County, including most of Arlington and Mansfield, and all of Ellis and Navarro counties. Just over 20,500 people have voted early in the race by mail or in person, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Where to vote

Polls open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in Tarrant, Ellis and Navarro counties can cast their ballot at any vote center on Election Day.

Here’s where to find polling places:

Tarrant County: tarrantcounty.com

Ellis County: co.ellis.tx.us

Navarro County: co.navarro.tx.us

What to bring to the polls

Voters should bring one of the following forms of photo ID to the polls, according to votetexas.gov:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photo

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photo





United States Passport

Voters without one of the forms of photo ID may also be able to submit a Reasonable Impediment Declaration accompanied by another identifying document, such as a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or birth certificate. More information on that process is available at votetexas.gov.