Fort Worth lawmaker among Texas Democrats in Washington with COVID

Texas Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., a Fort Worth Democrat, said he is among the House Democrats who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington.

Romero, who has been vaccinated against the virus, said he tested positive for the virus on Sunday morning and has been quarantined since. Romero said he experienced mild symptoms on Sunday and Monday but has seen a gradual improvement since then and did not feel sick as of Friday. He received a PCR test on Wednesday and again tested positive.

“I consider myself very lucky to be one of those folks that was already pre-vaccinated because I think that’s why I had the mild symptoms,” he said.

Romero said testing positive for the virus has not made him rethink his decision to break quorum and go to Washington. More than 50 House Democrats left for Washington last week in an effort to block election legislation they say would disenfranchise voters. They are also pushing for federal voting rights laws.

“The hurricane’s approaching, and we shouldn’t wait until the floodwaters are coming under our doorstep before we act,” he said. “Because before long, it’s going to be at our necks and we ask Congress, we urge Congress to see it that way. As an urgent and imminent danger.”

Six lawmakers have tested positive for the virus while in Washington, according to the Dallas Morning News, which reported on the case Monday.

Other lawmakers who have tested positive include Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, and Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-Austin, according to the Austin American-Statesman. All of the members were fully vaccinated.

The House Democrats have been holding virtual meetings throughout the week while in Washington.