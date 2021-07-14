How are Texas Democrats funding their stay in Washington as they block voting bills?

Representatives from the Republican National Committee gathered outside Wednesday a Washington hotel where Texas legislators are holding their news conference. AP

Texas Republicans have railed against Democrats’ efforts to block election legislation, calling their trip to Washington a “taxpayer-paid junket” and an “all-expense paid vacation,” but House lawmakers say the stay is being paid for with donations.

The lawmakers do get a per diem during the legislative session, but some Democrats say they don’t plan to accept funds while they’re in the nation’s capitol.

“All this is entirely funded through donations,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner during a Wednesday news conference. “Our caucus and all of the caucuses raise money. ... We’re able to raise money now and we are actively raising money to be able to support transportation, lodging, the necessities while we’re away from Texas.”

Cara Santucci, a spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus, said in a text to the Star-Telegram that the caucus can’t raise funds during a regular session but is able to during a special session. She wasn’t aware of how much had been raised, but said “no one is worried about covering the costs of staying out of town.”

Turner said some members are also incurring out of pocket costs.

The House’s Mexican American Legislative Caucus in a statement said “no taxpayer funds have been used throughout this trip.” Caucus Director Irma Reyes said there will likely be a fundraising estimate in the coming days.

“The caucuses have been actively fundraising in order to assist our membership in their efforts to protect Texans’ freedom to vote,” Reyes said.

The Star-Telegram has also reached out to the Texas Legislative Black Caucus for comment on fundraising efforts.

Turner said Tuesday that more than 50 representatives had left the state. The Democrats, joined by nine senators, are advocating for federal voting rights legislation as they work to block Texas legislation that they say will suppress voters if passed. In May they walked off the House floor to kill an election bill during the regular legislative session.

Gov. Greg Abbott in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE on Monday called the efforts a “taxpayer-paid junket” and House Republican leadership cast it as a “all-expense paid vacation to Washington, D.C.”

House Speaker Phelan asks lawmakers to not take per diem

While Democrats say the D.C. stay is being funded with donations, Texas lawmakers receive an annual salary of $7,200, which translates to $600 per month, according to the National Conference of State Legislators. They also get a $221 per diem when they are in regular or special session.

A spokesperson for the Texas Comptroller’s Office said all legislative pay comes out of the state’s General Revenue Fund, which is composed of taxes and fees collected by the state.

Speaker Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, on Wednesday asked that the lawmakers in D.C. not accept the per diems. Turner said per diems are paid at the end of the month and noted that he anticipates members will decline the funds

“While these Texas Democrats collect taxpayer money as they ride on private jets to meet with the Washington elite, those who remain in the chamber await their return to begin work on providing our retired teachers a 13th check, protecting our foster kids, and providing taxpayer relief,” Phelan said in a statement. “Those who are intentionally denying quorum should return their per diem to the State Treasury immediately upon receipt.”

Some Democrats have said they’ll decline the funds, such as Rep. Michelle Beckley, a Carrolton Democrat, whose office said she will not accept a per diem and will return any that’s been paid to her since the quorum break. It was not immediately clear late Wednesday afternoon whether Turner and state Rep. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth are planning to accept the per diem.

Rep. Ramon Romero of Fort Worth said he is working for his constituents while in Washington and is still responsible rent in Austin because of a special session that he described as “completely unnecessary.”

“I will await discussion with my caucus/my constituents and not be pressured by the very people not listening to the concerns of my district,” he said.

On the Senate side, a spokesperson for Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson said in a text that the senator will not accept the per diem while she is in Washington.

North Texas Republican takes a tally

Frisco Republican Rep. Jared Patterson has been doing a tally of his own to calculate how much money is being spent with the Democrats in Washington.

He estimates the move is costing taxpayers upwards of $43,000 each day the legislature is at a standstill. Patterson, who said he believes the estimate is conservative, arrived at the number by calculating the per diems of all 181 representatives and senators plus costs related to operating House offices during a session.

The figure doesn’t account for lawmakers who don’t take the per diem.

A photo shared on Twitter by the Dallas Morning New’s Bob Garrett showed the lawmaker standing outside the House chamber with a poster board displaying the tally for Tuesday and Wednesday. Patterson said he plans to regularly be out there sharing his updated estimate and that he agrees with with Abbott’s characterization of the lawmaker’s time in Washington.

“Since the Democrats left and walked out on their constituents, we are shut down and the legislature cannot pass bills,” he said. “The Senate can do some work, but without the House here, we can’t get a bill to the governor’s desk.”