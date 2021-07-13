A Fort Worth Republican announces bid for Tarrant County Commissioners Court

Larry Dale Carpenter Jr., a Fort Worth Republican, announced he is running for the Tarrant County Commissioners Court Precinct 4 seat. Star-Telegram archives

Larry Dale Carpenter Jr., a Fort Worth Republican, announced he is running for the Tarrant County Commissioners Court Precinct 4 seat.

Current Precinct 4 Commissioner J.D. Johnson announced in June that he would not seek reelection after serving more than 30 years on the court, making him the longest-serving commissioner in the county’s history.

Carpenter, 33, is the grandson of former county sheriff Don Carpenter, who served from 1985 to 1992. He works at Fort Worth Alliance Airport and is getting his pilot license. Carpenter said his priorities are to support the sheriff and district attorney, improving infrastructure and tackling social issues — such as critical race theory —from a Christian point of view.

With the county continuing to grow, Carpenter believes he has the strength and tenacity to deal with the county’s problems.

“I feel like I have the ability to unite this county and to put us in a better position for the future,” he said.

This is the first time Carpenter is seeking an elected office. He will have to face Joe D. “Jody” Johnson, J.D. Johnson’s son and Precinct 4 Constable, and Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, in the March 1, 2022, Republican primary. Johnson is a 30-year veteran while Ramirez is still a sergeant with the force and has 15 years under his belt.

“I’m very optimistic about this, but I know that I’m probably the underdog,” Carpenter said.

The general election is on Nov. 8, 2022. Voters will also select a new county judge after Glen Whitley announced in June he would not seek reelection, prompting Republicans Betsy Price and Tim O’Hare to run.