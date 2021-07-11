‘We are going to fight election fraud,’ Texas AG Ken Paxton says at CPAC in Dallas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at CPAC on July 11, 2021. edearman@star-telegram.com

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told attendees to “not believe the narrative” surrounding election fraud during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

He reminded attendees of the state’s U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the election results in four battleground states that played a key role in President Joe Biden’s election. The court in December declined to accept the case because of lack of standing. The order stated, “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

The merits of the lawsuit were disputed by law experts a the time. Experts have also said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 general election.

Paxton told CPAC attendees “our fight is not done.”

“People tell you there is no election fraud. Let me just tell you right now, my office has 511 counts in court because of COVID waiting to be heard. We have another 386 that we’re investigating,” Paxton said. “If you add those together, that’s more election fraud than my office has prosecuted since it started investigating election fraud years and years ago. So do not believe the narrative, because in Texas we are going to fight election fraud.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Paxton’s office spent more than 22,000 staff hours on voter fraud cases in 2020. The efforts resulted in 16 prosecutions, all of which involved Harris County residents who provided false address on voter registration forms, the newspaper reported. Jail time wasn’t given in any of the cases, the Chronicle found.

Paxton, who is facing felony securities fraud charges, is up for reelection in 2022. Among other Republicans running for the statewide office are Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who spoke at CPAC on Friday.

Guzman expressed support for well-funded police forces and said a “tidal wave of immigrants, illegal immigrants, is flooding our southern border,” calling on Texas to sue the federal government.

“Now I want to put my conservative vision, my legal know-how and my hard earned experience for work to Texas as your next attorney general,” she said.