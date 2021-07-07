Politics & Government

Here is what’s on Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda for the Texas special legislative session

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced his agenda for a special legislative session. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Election legislation, critical race theory, border security and transgender student athletes are among the topics Texas lawmakers are expected to take up when they return to Austin on Thursday for a special legislative session.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced 11 items on the agenda for the special session Wednesday after previously offering some items for legislators to consider but not providing the full list.

“The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” Abbott said in a statement.

The agenda items for the special session include:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

