Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley says he will not seek reelection

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced Tuesday that he will not seek a fifth term in the 2022 election. Whitley has served as the county judge since 2007, after serving as a county commissioner since 1997.

“After much deliberation with fellow leaders, friends, and most importantly, my family, I have decided that now is the time to prepare for the next chapter of leadership for Tarrant County,” Whitley. a Hurst Republican, said in a statement. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve my County and to do so alongside my fellow Commissioners. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together to make Tarrant County among the most innovative and collaborative counties in the nation. I raised my family in Tarrant County, I started my business in Tarrant County and I will continue to serve Tarrant County with all that I have for the remainder of my term and into my next chapter.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, a Republican, will leave that office next week. Rumors have circulated she would make a bid for county judge if Whitley didn’t seek reelection. In a statement Tuesday she said she would “make my plans clear later this week.”

Price thanked Whitley for his time office, saying the county was in a better position than when he was elected.

“Through significant growth and change, Tarrant County has thrived. That’s a credit to Judge Whitley’s vision, wise counsel and the passion and tenacity he brings to the job every day,” Price said.

Tim O’Hare, the former Tarrant County Republican chairperson, announced in May that he is running for county judge. He also served as city council member in Farmers Branch for three years and then as mayor from 2008 until 2011. He is the treasure for the Republican Party of Texas and is a personal injury attorney at his law firm.